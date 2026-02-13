BJP MLA says people from Kashmir valley encroaching upon land in Jammu, triggers uproar in House

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed uproar on Friday after BJP member Vikram Randhawa claimed that people hailing from Kashmir valley have encroached land in Jammu city. Replying to a question by Randhawa during Question Hour in the Assembly, Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo said that, according to available records, land measuring 688 kanals (8 kanals is 1 acre) and 17 marlas (160 marla is 1 acre) in Tehsil Bahu and 579 kanals in Tehsil Jammu South is under illegal encroachment. ''These encroachments are old and are being removed as per the provisions of the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act and other relevant laws,'' Itoo, who was replying on behalf of the chief minister, said. The minister noted that since January 2025, a total of 34 anti-encroachment drives have been carried out in Tehsils Bahu and Jammu South, leading to the retrieval of 140 kanals and 11 marlas of land belonging to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA). Randhawa alleged that habitations of people from the valley have come up on encroached land belonging to the JDA and the government, and that the authorities have failed to remove the encroachments. He claimed that 90 per cent of these habitations are that of people hailing from Kashmir valley. ''Let the government probe it and take action for the removal of encroachments from my constituency. There are over 16,000 kanals of JDA land under encroachment in Jammu,'' he said. ''We have no problem if Kashmiris purchase land and construct their houses in Jammu, but they should not construct houses on government land,'' he added. Randhawa's claims did not go down well with the ruling NC members. Itoo rejected the allegations and said encroachment issues should not be viewed through a regional lens and Jammu and Kashmir should not be divided on such grounds. Randhawa then walked towards the well of the House with some papers in his hands, demanding immediate removal of the encroachments. Earlier, the minister said that fencing and signboards have been installed to prevent future encroachments and to safeguard the retrieved land. ''Teams comprising junior engineers, patwaris and other field staff regularly visit the areas under their jurisdiction and immediately report any attempt to encroach upon JDA land,'' she said. The minister said that the JDA has sufficient manpower and, whenever required, the Jammu Municipal Corporation, the Revenue Department and local police extend full cooperation during eviction and anti-encroachment drives. On action against erring officials, Itoo assured that appropriate measures, including issuance of warnings, initiation of departmental proceedings, red entries in service books, suspensions and withholding of increments have been taken against delinquent officers and officials of the JDA. ''Red entries have been made in the service books of Pankaj Sambyal and Romesh Kumar for their alleged involvement in encroachment of JDA land in Tehsil Jammu South,'' she added. She asserted that responsibility is fixed strictly in accordance with the law after due verification and following the prescribed procedure. Later, talking to reporters outside the House, he alleged that the government is hiding the list of encroachers as they belong to the Valley. ''Why has the government failed to provide me with the list?'' he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)