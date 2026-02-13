Cardiologist Dr Upendra Kaul conferred Lifetime Achievement Award by ICSR
Cardiologist Prof Upendra Kaul was conferred the Life Time Achievement Award 2026 by the Indian Society of Clinical Research ISCR during its 20th Annual Conference held here, an official statement said. The ISCR conferred the Life Time Achievement Award 2026 in recognition of his transformative impact on patient care and clinical research in India, it added.
- Country:
- India
Cardiologist Prof Upendra Kaul was conferred the Life Time Achievement Award 2026 by the Indian Society of Clinical Research (ISCR) during its 20th Annual Conference held here, an official statement said. With over four decades of experience in cardiology, Prof Kaul has authored more than 400 research publications, it said. His contributions have earned him international recognition and numerous national honours, including the ICMR Shakuntala Amir Chand Award, the Dr BC Roy Award and the Padma Shri. A clinician, researcher and teacher, Prof Kaul is also the founder of the Gauri Kaul Foundation, an NGO dedicated to healthcare outreach in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020. The foundation has expanded ethical clinical research in the region through the establishment of the Gauri Research Centre, the statement said. The ISCR conferred the Life Time Achievement Award 2026 in recognition of his transformative impact on patient care and clinical research in India, it added. Established in 2005 in Mumbai, ISCR is a professional, non-profit association that promotes ethical clinical research in India.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Shakuntala Amir
- Dr BC
- Cardiologist
- Prof Kaul
- Kashmir
- India
- Mumbai
- Upendra Kaul
- Roy Award
- ISCR
ALSO READ
India's Modi speaks to Bangladesh's Rahman, congratulates him on poll victory
India ramps up AI upskilling; Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan launches grassroots AI literacy course
Infoblox Deepens India Commitment With New Pune Office and Major Bengaluru Campus Expansion
As close neighbours with deep-rooted ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to peace, progress, prosperity of our peoples: PM.
Iran to participate in the AI summit in Delhi, signals strengthening tech ties with India