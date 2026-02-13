Left Menu

Delhi HC expresses concern on children being exploited to commit crimes, denies bail to woman

Expressing concern on hardened criminals using children as a weapon to escape penal action, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman accused of trafficking a child and engaging him in illicit liquor sale.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 16:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern on hardened criminals using children as a ''weapon'' to escape penal action, the Delhi High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to a woman accused of trafficking a child and engaging him in illicit liquor sale. In a recent order, Justice Girish Kathpalia said exploitation of children in the commission of crimes was increasing day-by-day. He opined that the woman's custodial interrogation was necessary to unearth if more children have been trafficked for such purposes. ''Grant of anticipatory bail in a case where a child was exploited in commission of crimes would send a very wrong signal to the society. Exploitation of children in commission of crimes is increasing day by day. Children are now often being used as a weapon by hardened criminals to escape penal action,'' the court in its order passed on February 4. ''I do not find it a fit case to grant anticipatory bail to the applicant,'' the court held. The woman was alleged to have trafficked a child from her native village and got him employed in sale of illicit liquor in Delhi. Police registered an FIR after a close relative of the accused was seen selling illicit liquor along with the boy. The accused contended that there was nothing to suggest that she brought the boy to Delhi for sale of illicit liquor. She also argued that there was no material to connect her to the alleged liquor sale. Delhi Police opposed her anticipatory bail plea. It said investigation has revealed that the accused was actively involved in the illicit liquor sale racket and even received money in the process.

