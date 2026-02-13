Tripura Cabinet clears proposal for ayurveda, homeopathy medical colleges: Minister

The Tripura Cabinet has approved the setting up of an ayurveda and a homeopathy medical college and hospital, a senior minister said on Friday. The northeastern state currently has three medical colleges, including the Agartala Govt Medical College, which offers PG courses in different disciplines. ''The Council of Ministers on Thursday cleared proposals for setting up two new medical colleges -- an ayurvedic medical college and hospital and a homeopathy medical college and hospital. They will start functioning from the coming academic session (2026-27)'', Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference on Friday. He said the proposed ayurvedic medical college will initially function from Chandrapur in Gomati district until a full-fledged campus is ready at Tepania in the same district. ''The homeopathy medical college will be established at Netaji Subhas homeopathic hospital in West Tripura district. Both the medical colleges will have 60 seats each'', he said. Chowdhury said the cabinet also approved a proposal for the appointment of 330 posts in the IT department and 110 veterinary officers in animal resources development department. ''Out of the 330 posts in the IT department, 220 Assistant Technical Officer (ATO) posts will be filled through the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). This is for the first time the IT department is going to recruit such a large number of professionals,'' he said. Chowdhury added that the cabinet also approved enhancement of stipend for boarders in tribal hostels from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per day. As many as 37,773 tribal students staying in hostels will benefit from the move.

