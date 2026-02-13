Left Menu

Ensuring self-reliance beyond white-collar jobs will be true success of Sikkim INSPIRES: CM

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 13-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 17:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday chaired a review meeting of the Sikkim Integrated Service Provision and Innovation for Reviving Economies (INSPIRES) programme to assess its progress over the last two years. The initiative, supported by the World Bank, is aimed at creating better economic opportunities for women and youth across the state. Commending the programme's strides in empowering women and young people through diverse training and capacity-building initiatives, the CM expressed optimism that Sikkim INSPIRES would ensure effective utilisation of the state's trained manpower. ''Our true success will lie not merely in conducting innovative trainings, but in enabling our people to become self-reliant and entrepreneurial, rather than limiting their aspirations solely to white-collar employment,'' Tamang said in a Facebook post. He emphasised the need to transform the mindset of the younger generation and foster a positive work culture, noting that these remain pressing challenges globally. ''By ensuring that available resources and funds are utilised judiciously and responsibly, we can nurture a confident, resilient, and self-reliant generation for the future,'' he added. The meeting, held at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok, was attended by state ministers and senior government officials.

