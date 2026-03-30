Tragedy in Gangtok: 'Traffic Laata' Murdered, Suspect in Custody

In a shocking case, police have arrested a 19-year-old youth from Namchi district in connection with the murder of a deaf and mute man, popularly known as 'Traffic Laata', in Gangtok.

The victim, famous for aiding traffic with hand signals and a whistle, was found dead in his home on Saturday, raising suspicions of foul play as asphyxia was determined as the cause of death.

Surveillance footage revealed the suspect following and entering the victim's residence before the crime occurred, which led to his arrest. The accused, reportedly a habitual drug user, confessed to attempting to rob the victim, which resulted in an unintended fatal outcome.