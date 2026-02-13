TDB Backs Odisha Startup’s Antibiotic-Free Smart Protein

In a significant boost to India’s push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and sustainable livestock nutrition, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed an agreement with M/s Elmentoz Research Private Limited, Bhubaneswar, to support the commercial-scale production of an innovative antimicrobial peptide-enriched protein solution.

The project, titled “Development and Commercialization of Antimicrobial Peptide (AMP)-Enriched, Sustainable Precision Smart Protein for Poultry, Aquaculture Feed and Pet Food,” aims to establish large-scale manufacturing of ELGROW™ Smart Protein, a next-generation, antibiotic-free feed ingredient developed using a proprietary insect biomanufacturing platform.

Replacing Antibiotic Growth Promoters

ELGROW™ Smart Protein is engineered to replace conventional antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs) in poultry and aquaculture feed. The formulation is enriched with Antimicrobial Peptides (AMPs)—naturally occurring molecules known to enhance immunity and combat harmful pathogens without contributing to antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The solution is designed to:

Improve Feed Conversion Ratio (FCR)

Reduce disease incidence

Enhance growth performance

Minimise reliance on synthetic antibiotics

Strengthen export compliance with global food safety norms

With rising global restrictions on AGPs and growing concerns around antimicrobial resistance, the innovation aligns closely with both domestic and international food safety standards.

Indigenous Insect Biomanufacturing Platform

Founded by Dr. Jayashankar Das, Elmentoz Research focuses on antibiotic-free, sustainable, and precision protein solutions tailored to Indian farming systems.

The company’s indigenous insect biomanufacturing platform converts locally sourced agri-food and industrial waste streams into high-value functional proteins, strengthening domestic supply chains and promoting circular economy principles.

Beyond ELGROW™ Protein Meal and AMP-enriched formulations, the company also produces ELGROW™ Oil, rich in essential fatty acids such as linoleic acid (omega-6), which supports poultry and aquaculture growth and reproductive performance.

By valorising organic waste into nutritionally superior feed ingredients, the technology reduces environmental burden while lowering import dependence on conventional feed additives such as fishmeal and soybean derivatives.

Strengthening Feed Security and Farmer Resilience

The supported project is expected to benefit not only large poultry and aquaculture integrators but also small and medium-scale farmers by providing cost-effective, performance-enhancing feed alternatives suited to Indian climatic and production conditions.

The initiative addresses multiple national priorities:

Combating Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

Enhancing feed security

Reducing rising input costs

Promoting environmental sustainability

Supporting export competitiveness

By improving feed efficiency and reducing disease-related losses, the innovation can contribute significantly to farm profitability and rural livelihoods.

TDB’s Strategic Support for Indigenous Innovation

On the occasion of the agreement signing, Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, stated that the Board’s support reflects its mandate to accelerate commercialization of indigenous technologies emerging from in-house R&D.

He emphasized that antibiotic-free precision nutrition solutions are strategically important for ensuring food safety, strengthening export competitiveness, and safeguarding the long-term sustainability of India’s livestock and aquaculture sectors.

Scaling a Made-in-India Solution

Expressing gratitude for TDB’s support, the promoter of Elmentoz Research noted that the financial assistance would enable scaling up of the company’s proprietary insect biomanufacturing platform to commercial production levels.

He highlighted that the project is designed to deliver sustainable, cost-effective and performance-driven protein solutions tailored specifically for Indian farming systems, reducing reliance on imported feed additives and strengthening national feed security.

A Step Toward Sustainable Animal Nutrition

As India’s livestock and aquaculture sectors continue to expand to meet growing protein demand, innovations such as AMP-enriched precision smart proteins could play a transformative role in ensuring safe, sustainable, and globally competitive production systems.

The TDB–Elmentoz partnership marks an important step in advancing biotechnology-driven, circular economy solutions that combine scientific innovation with national priorities in agriculture, food security, and sustainable growth.