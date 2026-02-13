President Murmu Launches ‘Karmayoga for Empowered Bharat’ Campaign

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today inaugurated an All-India Conference of the Brahma Kumaris and launched a nationwide campaign titled ‘Karmayoga for Empowered Bharat’ in New Delhi. She also formally commenced the silver jubilee celebrations of the Om Shanti Retreat Centre, Gurugram.

Addressing the gathering, the President underscored the importance of integrating moral values and spirituality with material progress, stating that balanced and holistic development is essential for nation-building.

Ethics Must Guide Economic and Technological Growth

The President observed that economic growth fosters prosperity, while technological advancement drives innovation, efficiency and competitiveness. Together, they form the foundation of a strong and prosperous nation.

However, she cautioned that development without moral grounding can lead to social and environmental imbalances. Unethical economic practices, she noted, can result in the concentration of wealth, environmental degradation and exploitation of vulnerable communities. Similarly, technology without ethical direction can become destructive.

She emphasized that morality and spirituality must serve as guiding forces to ensure that progress benefits society as a whole.

Spirituality as the Foundation of Just Governance

Smt. Murmu stated that spirituality offers a moral framework rooted in values such as integrity, compassion, non-violence and service—principles vital for building a peaceful and just society.

She said that when thoughts and actions are guided by spiritual awareness, leaders can rise above narrow interests and make decisions that benefit all citizens. Just and fair governance, she noted, strengthens public trust and promotes stability.

Karmayoga: Selfless Service in Action

Referring to the teachings of the Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, the President highlighted that Rajayoga is not limited to meditation but includes Karmayoga, which involves fulfilling one’s responsibilities while adhering to high spiritual principles.

“Karmayoga is about practicing selfless service in everyday life,” she said, adding that millions associated with the Brahma Kumaris are living purposeful lives through its regular practice.

She expressed confidence that the nationwide campaign would inspire citizens to contribute to India’s sustainable and inclusive development. By adopting Karmayoga, she said, every individual can play a role in shaping a society that harmonizes economic progress with ethical values.

Towards a Value-Based Model for the World

The President concluded by noting that India’s development journey must combine prosperity with principles. Such an approach, she said, would not only advance economic growth but also establish India as a global model of value-based living.

The launch of the ‘Karmayoga for Empowered Bharat’ campaign marks a renewed emphasis on integrating spiritual wisdom with public life as the country moves toward long-term national transformation.