India Opens Bharat Pavilion at European Film Market 2026 in Berlin

India marked a strong and multidimensional presence at the European Film Market (EFM) 2026, held alongside the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), with the formal inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion — its official platform at the global market.

The Pavilion was inaugurated by H.E. Ambassador Shri Ajit Vinayak Gupte, Ambassador of India to Germany, in the presence of international market leaders, cultural representatives, and members of India’s film and innovation delegation.

The ceremony underscored the growing depth of India–Germany cooperation in the creative and cultural industries, positioning India not only as a cinematic powerhouse but also as a rising innovation hub in global entertainment.

Global Industry Leaders Join Inauguration

Among the distinguished attendees were:

Ms. Tanja Meissner, Director of Berlinale Pro and Head of EFM

Mr. Peter Domsch, Head of Sales & Design, EFM

Ms. Trisha Sakhlecha, Director of the Tagore Centre

Senior officials from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), representatives of the Embassy of India in Berlin, and a diverse Indian delegation representing cinema, media-tech, and creative entrepreneurship were also present.

Indian Filmmakers Deepen International Co-Productions

A major highlight of India’s participation this year is the presence of nine Indian filmmakers, actively engaging with international producers, distributors, sales agents, and festival programmers.

Through structured market meetings and project pitches, they are exploring:

Cross-border co-production partnerships

Global distribution networks

Festival collaborations

Long-term creative alliances

Their participation reflects the rising international demand for Indian storytelling across languages, genres, and formats.

Media-Tech Startups Spotlight India’s Innovation Push

In a significant shift from traditional film market participation, four emerging Indian media-tech and creative-tech start-ups are also part of the delegation.

Presenting at the EFM Innovation Hub, these companies are showcasing cutting-edge solutions in:

Immersive storytelling

Digital production tools

Media ecosystem platforms

AVGC-XR technologies

Their presence signals India’s transition from being viewed solely as a major content producer to being recognised as a technological innovation partner in global entertainment.

Young Creators and State Delegations Join Global Showcase

The delegation includes two winners of the Create in India Challenge (CIC), representing breakthrough ideas and next-generation creative entrepreneurs. Their participation highlights India’s commitment to nurturing young talent and providing global exposure.

State delegations also played a key role:

Maharashtra showcased its film-friendly policies, funding frameworks, and production resources, reinforcing its status as a global filmmaking hub.

Delhi promoted the Delhi International Film Festival, filming incentives, streamlined clearances, and the city’s diverse shooting locations.

Promoting India’s Flagship Film Festivals

During engagements at the Pavilion, NFDC representatives highlighted India’s major upcoming film events, including:

Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026, scheduled for June 2026

International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held annually from 20–28 November

These festivals were positioned as global platforms for co-production, cinematic exchange, and market engagement.

Cinema as a Bridge of Global Engagement

In his address, Ambassador Ajit Vinayak Gupte described cinema and creativity as powerful tools of international engagement. He emphasised that India’s participation at EFM reflects both its rich storytelling traditions and its expanding role in global creative industries.

He highlighted growing India–Germany synergies across film, culture, and innovation, and stressed the importance of platforms like EFM in building enduring cultural and economic partnerships.

Bharat Pavilion: A Hub of Collaboration

Organised by NFDC, the Bharat Pavilion serves as a central meeting space for global stakeholders, hosting:

Business and co-production meetings

Networking sessions

Industry dialogues

Promotion of India as a filming destination

India’s structured and forward-looking presence at EFM 2026 reflects a strategic vision to position the country as a global leader in content creation, creative entrepreneurship, cultural exchange, and innovation-driven growth.

As the market continues, the Bharat Pavilion remains a vibrant hub of dialogue and collaboration, strengthening India’s engagement with the international film community and reinforcing its role in shaping the future of global entertainment.