India Opens Bharat Pavilion at European Film Market 2026 in Berlin
A major highlight of India’s participation this year is the presence of nine Indian filmmakers, actively engaging with international producers, distributors, sales agents, and festival programmers.
- Country:
- India
India marked a strong and multidimensional presence at the European Film Market (EFM) 2026, held alongside the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), with the formal inauguration of the Bharat Pavilion — its official platform at the global market.
The Pavilion was inaugurated by H.E. Ambassador Shri Ajit Vinayak Gupte, Ambassador of India to Germany, in the presence of international market leaders, cultural representatives, and members of India’s film and innovation delegation.
The ceremony underscored the growing depth of India–Germany cooperation in the creative and cultural industries, positioning India not only as a cinematic powerhouse but also as a rising innovation hub in global entertainment.
Global Industry Leaders Join Inauguration
Among the distinguished attendees were:
-
Ms. Tanja Meissner, Director of Berlinale Pro and Head of EFM
-
Mr. Peter Domsch, Head of Sales & Design, EFM
-
Ms. Trisha Sakhlecha, Director of the Tagore Centre
Senior officials from the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), representatives of the Embassy of India in Berlin, and a diverse Indian delegation representing cinema, media-tech, and creative entrepreneurship were also present.
Indian Filmmakers Deepen International Co-Productions
A major highlight of India’s participation this year is the presence of nine Indian filmmakers, actively engaging with international producers, distributors, sales agents, and festival programmers.
Through structured market meetings and project pitches, they are exploring:
-
Cross-border co-production partnerships
-
Global distribution networks
-
Festival collaborations
-
Long-term creative alliances
Their participation reflects the rising international demand for Indian storytelling across languages, genres, and formats.
Media-Tech Startups Spotlight India’s Innovation Push
In a significant shift from traditional film market participation, four emerging Indian media-tech and creative-tech start-ups are also part of the delegation.
Presenting at the EFM Innovation Hub, these companies are showcasing cutting-edge solutions in:
-
Immersive storytelling
-
Digital production tools
-
Media ecosystem platforms
-
AVGC-XR technologies
Their presence signals India’s transition from being viewed solely as a major content producer to being recognised as a technological innovation partner in global entertainment.
Young Creators and State Delegations Join Global Showcase
The delegation includes two winners of the Create in India Challenge (CIC), representing breakthrough ideas and next-generation creative entrepreneurs. Their participation highlights India’s commitment to nurturing young talent and providing global exposure.
State delegations also played a key role:
-
Maharashtra showcased its film-friendly policies, funding frameworks, and production resources, reinforcing its status as a global filmmaking hub.
-
Delhi promoted the Delhi International Film Festival, filming incentives, streamlined clearances, and the city’s diverse shooting locations.
Promoting India’s Flagship Film Festivals
During engagements at the Pavilion, NFDC representatives highlighted India’s major upcoming film events, including:
-
Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) 2026, scheduled for June 2026
-
International Film Festival of India (IFFI), held annually from 20–28 November
These festivals were positioned as global platforms for co-production, cinematic exchange, and market engagement.
Cinema as a Bridge of Global Engagement
In his address, Ambassador Ajit Vinayak Gupte described cinema and creativity as powerful tools of international engagement. He emphasised that India’s participation at EFM reflects both its rich storytelling traditions and its expanding role in global creative industries.
He highlighted growing India–Germany synergies across film, culture, and innovation, and stressed the importance of platforms like EFM in building enduring cultural and economic partnerships.
Bharat Pavilion: A Hub of Collaboration
Organised by NFDC, the Bharat Pavilion serves as a central meeting space for global stakeholders, hosting:
-
Business and co-production meetings
-
Networking sessions
-
Industry dialogues
-
Promotion of India as a filming destination
India’s structured and forward-looking presence at EFM 2026 reflects a strategic vision to position the country as a global leader in content creation, creative entrepreneurship, cultural exchange, and innovation-driven growth.
As the market continues, the Bharat Pavilion remains a vibrant hub of dialogue and collaboration, strengthening India’s engagement with the international film community and reinforcing its role in shaping the future of global entertainment.