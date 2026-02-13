Odisha CS Reviews Paradip Port Expansion, Backs 500 MTPA Vision

Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha, visited Paradip Port Authority (PPA) to review its operations and long-term expansion roadmap, reaffirming the State’s push to transform Paradip into a globally competitive maritime gateway.

She was received by Shri P. L. Haranadh, IRTS, Chairman, PPA, at the Wet Basin and accorded a Ceremonial Guard of Honour by the CISF Unit. The Chief Secretary also undertook a launch ride to assess berth readiness, vessel traffic management systems and marine operations.

Record Performance, National Benchmark

Paradip Port achieved a record cargo handling of 150.41 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY 2024–25, ranking as India’s No. 1 Major Port.

With a rated capacity of 289 MTPA, industry-leading productivity and a provisional net surplus of ₹1,860 crore, the port continues to set national benchmarks while maintaining the lowest vessel and cargo charges among major ports.

Aligning with Odisha’s $1.5 Trillion Vision

During the interaction, the Chief Secretary outlined Odisha’s ambitious economic roadmap — targeting a USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and USD 1.5 trillion by 2047.

She emphasised the need for double-digit growth driven by exports, shipbuilding and port-led development, highlighting Odisha’s long coastline as a strategic advantage in building a robust maritime economy.

‘Paradip Port 2.0’ and Capacity Beyond 500 MTPA

A major focus of the discussions was the “Paradip Port 2.0” vision, which includes:

Capacity expansion beyond 500 MTPA

Western Dock deepening

Development of a dedicated green hydrogen berth

The expansion aims to position Paradip as a key node in India’s green energy transition and maritime trade corridors.

New Maritime Projects on the Anvil

The meeting also reviewed proposals for:

A 150 MTPA Bahuda Port in Ganjam district

A 1.2 million GT shipbuilding and ship repair cluster north of the Mahanadi in Kendrapara district

These projects are proposed through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) between the Government of Odisha and Paradip Port Authority and are expected to significantly strengthen the State’s maritime and industrial base.

Development of a cruise terminal at Puri was also discussed, with emphasis on priority implementation to boost tourism and coastal economic activity.

Integrated Industrial and Urban Growth

The Chief Secretary stressed the integrated development of Paradip alongside industrial expansion in:

PCPIR (Petroleum, Chemicals & Petrochemicals Investment Region)

Plastic Park

AMNS projects

Green Hydrogen hub

She underscored the need for industrial townships, housing, tourism infrastructure and urban amenities to support sustained growth.

Planned land use, strong law and order, and inclusive public infrastructure were identified as key enablers.

Diversification Beyond Mining

Referring to Odisha’s strong fiscal position and high capital expenditure allocation, Smt. Garg called for diversification beyond mining into:

Shipbuilding

Renewable energy

Rare earth processing

Aerospace

Apparel manufacturing

Tourism and cruise development

The visit reaffirmed a shared commitment between the State Government and Paradip Port Authority to transform Paradip into a major driver of Odisha’s economic transformation and maritime growth.

District Collector and District Magistrate of Jagatsinghpur Shri J. Sonal, IAS, Superintendent of Police Shri Ankit Kumar Verma, IPS, Deputy Chairman Shri T. Venu Gopal, and senior PPA officials were present during the review.