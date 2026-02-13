Govt Fast-Tracks Gauteng Water Recovery After Disruptions

Government has announced urgent measures to accelerate the recovery of water supply in Gauteng following recent widespread disruptions.

The Presidency confirmed that Rand Water has restored operations to full capacity. However, municipal distribution systems — particularly in the City of Johannesburg — remain under strain due to low reservoir levels, increased demand during the heatwave, ageing infrastructure and water losses averaging 33%.

Immediate Interventions Underway

To stabilise supply, government is implementing several recovery measures, including:

Controlled system recovery and load shifting

Deployment of water tankers to affected communities

Technical support to municipalities

Close monitoring of compliance and implementation

The interventions follow a meeting convened on Friday by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Water Task Team, with Ministers and senior officials to assess the situation across Gauteng.

Causes of the Disruptions

The Water Task Team was briefed that recent supply interruptions were triggered by:

Electro-mechanical failures at Rand Water pump stations

A major pipe burst in late January

These incidents temporarily reduced bulk water supply to municipalities.

While bulk operations have now been restored, municipalities continue to face challenges in refilling reservoirs and stabilising reticulation systems.

Supply Expected to Stabilise

According to the Presidency, supply is expected to progressively stabilise over the coming week, provided demand levels decrease.

“Water security remains a national priority, and the Water Task Team will continue to monitor implementation and enforce compliance where necessary,” the Presidency said.

High-Level Monitoring and On-Site Engagement

A team of Ministers has been engaging directly with Gauteng provincial leadership and municipalities — particularly Johannesburg — where recovery plans are being implemented.

Deputy President Mashatile is also expected to visit Johannesburg next week to monitor the interventions and assess progress on the ground.

The announcement signals a coordinated national effort to address ongoing water infrastructure weaknesses while stabilising immediate supply challenges in South Africa’s economic hub.