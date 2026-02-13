Film Tourism Now Central to India’s Destination Branding: PHDCCI Conclave

Film tourism has emerged as a core pillar of India’s destination branding and economic growth strategy, senior policymakers and industry leaders affirmed at the 8th Global Film Tourism Conclave organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) in Mumbai.

The conclave, themed “Cinema Driving Tourism,” brought together senior government officials, leading producers, studio heads, content creators, hospitality leaders and tourism stakeholders to chart a roadmap for converting cinematic storytelling into measurable tourism outcomes.

Supported by Telangana Tourism and Meghalaya Tourism, the event underscored cinema’s growing role as one of the most powerful tools of tourism promotion in the digital age.

Suresh Gopi: Locations Become Aspirations

In a special video message, Shri Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Tourism, Government of India, highlighted cinema’s ability to transform geography into aspiration.

“A location on screen does not remain just geography; it becomes aspiration, memory and a dream people wish to experience for themselves,” he said.

Describing India as “a civilisation of stories,” he pointed to the cinematic richness of destinations from Varanasi and Rajasthan to Kerala and the Northeast, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to positioning India as a film-friendly destination through progressive policy reforms and seamless facilitation.

He noted that film tourism can drive livelihoods, soft power and grassroots economic opportunity.

Suman Billa: Film Tourism Must Be Designed Strategically

As Chief Guest, Suman Billa, Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, stressed that film tourism should not be left to chance.

Citing global research that nearly 80 million travellers are influenced annually by cinema and media, he called film tourism one of the most cost-efficient destination marketing tools.

“A compelling story unlocks aspiration far more effectively than conventional advertising,” he said.

He urged the development of:

Model national guidelines

Measurable incentive structures

PPP frameworks

Data-driven evaluation

Continuous revenue tracking

to turn cinema into a sustained economic engine.

Telangana Showcases Integrated Filmmaking Ecosystem

As Guest of Honour, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Tourism, Government of Telangana, highlighted the state’s integrated ecosystem of studios, locations and advanced technology.

He noted that Hyderabad’s post-production facilities now rival global standards and serve multiple film industries.

Referring to the ‘Film in Telangana’ digital portal, he said it streamlines approvals and filming requirements, easing the process for producers.

PHDCCI: Cinema India’s Most Underleveraged Tourism Campaign

Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI, described cinema as India’s most underutilised tourism campaign.

Drawing parallels with global success stories like New Zealand and the United Kingdom, he called for:

A coordinated national framework

Alignment of incentives across states

Systematic mapping of tourism footfall linked to major productions

Industry Calls for ‘Shoot in India’ Momentum

In his keynote address, Ravi Kottarakara, President, South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce, aligned film tourism with the Prime Minister’s Make in India vision.

He urged the industry to:

“Shoot in India, explore India and show the world what India truly represents.”

He emphasised cinema’s ability to revive India’s culture, cuisine, festivals, crafts and heritage, advocating single-window clearances and a comprehensive national filming guide.

Motion Picture Association: India Gaining Global Recognition

Providing an international perspective, Uday Singh, Managing Director, Motion Picture Association (India), noted that the global screen industry supports nearly 2.6 million jobs.

He said India is increasingly recognised as both a production and post-production destination, having already attracted over 120 international productions.

Efficiency, scale and predictable incentives, he stressed, will be key to sustaining growth.

OTT Platforms Redefining Destination Discovery

The inaugural session was moderated by Shalini S Sharma, who observed that in the era of OTT and borderless content, destinations are increasingly being discovered through digital storytelling.

The conclave featured thematic sessions on:

The Telugu film industry driving tourism in Telangana

OTT-led content explosion mainstreaming new destinations

Promoting the Northeast through cinema

These discussions highlighted how incentives, connectivity and authentic narratives are reshaping tourism flows.

‘Stories That Make People Travel’

The event concluded with a valedictory conversation titled “Stories that Make People Travel,” moderated by Prashant Shishodia, where filmmakers and actors reflected on how audiences travel to emotionally reconnect with cinematic moments.

Distinguished speakers were felicitated by PHDCCI for their contributions to promoting film tourism through impactful storytelling.

Strong Industry-Wide Backing

The conclave was supported by Hilton, IRCTC, Mann Fleet Partners, ADTOI, FHRAI, IATO and TAAI, reaffirming broad-based industry support for positioning India as a premier global filming and film-tourism destination.