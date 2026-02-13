Left Menu

Trump to Headline FII in Miami: Strengthening U.S.-Saudi Economic Ties

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend the Future Investment Initiative in Miami, his second consecutive appearance since returning to the White House. The event underscores the importance of Gulf economic ties, with Saudi Arabia recalibrating its Vision 2030 program amid regional competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:30 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is set to attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Miami, marking his second appearance at the event since his return to the White House. This noteworthy engagement underscores the administration's focus on strengthening Gulf economic partnerships.

The conference is organized by the FII Institute and will take place from March 26 to 29. Trump is expected to attend a high-profile dinner hosted by Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). As of now, comments from the FII Institute, the Saudi government, and the White House are pending.

The Miami summit comes at a pivotal moment as Saudi Arabia seeks to secure private sector investment for its Vision 2030 initiative, aiming to counteract funding shortages for mega-projects. The event also actors against a backdrop of regional competition, particularly between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as both vie to be the Middle East's leading business hub.

