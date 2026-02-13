Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Yemenis
The Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Yemeni nationals, affecting over a thousand individuals. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the decision, citing U.S. national interests. TPS provides deportation relief and work permits to individuals from countries facing extraordinary events.
The removal affects approximately 1,380 Yemenis, with TPS previously renewed in 2024 and set to expire on March 3 this year. Many individuals face uncertain futures as their protection ends.
