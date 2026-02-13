Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Yemenis

The Trump administration's latest immigration policy change has ended temporary protected status (TPS) for Yemen, impacting over a thousand Yemeni nationals. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed the decision, emphasizing it aligned with U.S. national interests.

TPS offers deportation relief and work permits for individuals from countries experiencing a natural disaster, armed conflict, or other extraordinary event. The administration has been reducing program enrollment, asserting it opposes U.S. priorities. "Following a thorough review and consultations with relevant agencies, Yemen no longer qualifies for TPS," Noem declared.

The removal affects approximately 1,380 Yemenis, with TPS previously renewed in 2024 and set to expire on March 3 this year. Many individuals face uncertain futures as their protection ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)