Left Menu

Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Yemenis

The Trump administration has ended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Yemeni nationals, affecting over a thousand individuals. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem announced the decision, citing U.S. national interests. TPS provides deportation relief and work permits to individuals from countries facing extraordinary events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 22:01 IST
Trump Administration Ends Temporary Protected Status for Yemenis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration's latest immigration policy change has ended temporary protected status (TPS) for Yemen, impacting over a thousand Yemeni nationals. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed the decision, emphasizing it aligned with U.S. national interests.

TPS offers deportation relief and work permits for individuals from countries experiencing a natural disaster, armed conflict, or other extraordinary event. The administration has been reducing program enrollment, asserting it opposes U.S. priorities. "Following a thorough review and consultations with relevant agencies, Yemen no longer qualifies for TPS," Noem declared.

The removal affects approximately 1,380 Yemenis, with TPS previously renewed in 2024 and set to expire on March 3 this year. Many individuals face uncertain futures as their protection ends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

Gujarat Gears Up for Comprehensive Census: A Two-Phase Initiative

 India
2
Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

Korean Culinary Support: The Hidden Olympics Team

 Global
3
Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

Netherlands' T20I Struggles: A Tactical Breakdown

 India
4
Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

Call for Unity: Congress's Push for Kashmiri Migrant Welfare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026