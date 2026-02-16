Gauteng Welcomes SANDF Deployment to Combat Illegal Mining Syndicates

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has welcomed the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers to the province to support police operations against illegal mining and associated organised crime.

The deployment was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during last week’s State of the Nation Address in Cape Town, as government intensifies efforts to confront the growing threat posed by illegal mining networks.

“A Critical and Long-Overdue Intervention”

In a statement issued today, the committee said the deployment reflects the seriousness of the crisis.

“This firm intervention underscores the gravity of the crisis and the urgent necessity for a coordinated, robust response to dismantle highly organised criminal syndicates that have terrorised communities and undermined the rule of law,” the committee said.

The committee noted that it has consistently raised concerns about the devastating impact of illegal mining across Gauteng, describing it as a deeply entrenched criminal enterprise rather than an isolated offence.

Oversight Visit Revealed Community Intimidation

The committee highlighted findings from a recent unannounced oversight visit to the Bekkersdal Police Station, where members received disturbing reports of illegal miners — commonly referred to as zama zamas — intimidating residents and committing violent crimes.

Reports indicated that entire communities have been held hostage through fear and lawlessness, with residents facing escalating threats linked directly to illegal mining activity.

More Than 600 Families Allegedly Displaced in Randfontein

Equally alarming, the committee cited reports that more than 600 families were allegedly forced to flee their homes in Randfontein due to rising violence connected to illegal mining syndicates.

Displaced residents were reportedly compelled to seek refuge in community halls as attacks intensified.

Illegal Mining: Organised Crime Threatening Public Safety

The committee stressed that illegal mining should not be treated as a minor offence.

“Illegal mining is not a minor or isolated offence. It is an entrenched, organised criminal enterprise that endangers lives, destroys infrastructure, destabilises communities and erodes public confidence in the state’s ability to protect its citizens,” the statement said.

The committee warned that these syndicates undermine governance, weaken community stability and contribute to rising levels of violence and insecurity.

Call for Aggressive Multi-Agency Action

The committee called for a stronger integrated enforcement strategy involving multiple agencies.

“A more aggressive, integrated, multi-agency approach is required to decisively confront and eradicate this criminal menace,” it said.

The deployment of SANDF troops, it added, represents a decisive shift toward the kind of coordinated response that has long been recommended.

Monitoring Implementation and Impact

The Portfolio Committee said it will closely monitor the rollout and effectiveness of the SANDF deployment, expressing confidence that it will strengthen law enforcement operations and restore stability in affected areas.

“The committee is confident that this decisive action will significantly strengthen law-enforcement operations, restore safety and stability in affected areas, and send a clear and unequivocal message that criminality will not be tolerated in Gauteng.”

The statement concluded with a commitment to working across all spheres of government to ensure Gauteng communities are reclaimed from illegal mining violence and residents can live free from fear and intimidation.