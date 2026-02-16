Terror Plot Thwarted: Suspect Charged Before Taylor Swift Concert

Austrian prosecutors have filed terrorism-related charges against a 21-year-old suspect arrested shortly before a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Authorities allege he planned to carry out an Islamist militant attack.

The Vienna prosecutors' office announced they would proceed with a criminal case against the suspect, whom Austrian media have named as Beran A. He is accused of producing a small quantity of the explosive triacetone triperoxide and attempting illegal weapons purchases.

Attempts to contact Beran A's lawyer for comment were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)