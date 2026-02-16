Left Menu

Terror Plot Thwarted: Suspect Charged Before Taylor Swift Concert

Austrian prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old suspect with terrorism-related offenses, planning an Islamist militant attack during a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The individual, identified as Beran A, allegedly produced explosives and attempted illegal weapon purchases. Legal comment was unavailable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:28 IST
Austrian prosecutors have filed terrorism-related charges against a 21-year-old suspect arrested shortly before a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Authorities allege he planned to carry out an Islamist militant attack.

The Vienna prosecutors' office announced they would proceed with a criminal case against the suspect, whom Austrian media have named as Beran A. He is accused of producing a small quantity of the explosive triacetone triperoxide and attempting illegal weapons purchases.

Attempts to contact Beran A's lawyer for comment were unsuccessful.

