Terror Plot Thwarted: Suspect Charged Before Taylor Swift Concert
Austrian prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old suspect with terrorism-related offenses, planning an Islamist militant attack during a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. The individual, identified as Beran A, allegedly produced explosives and attempted illegal weapon purchases. Legal comment was unavailable.
Austrian prosecutors have filed terrorism-related charges against a 21-year-old suspect arrested shortly before a 2024 Taylor Swift concert in Vienna. Authorities allege he planned to carry out an Islamist militant attack.
The Vienna prosecutors' office announced they would proceed with a criminal case against the suspect, whom Austrian media have named as Beran A. He is accused of producing a small quantity of the explosive triacetone triperoxide and attempting illegal weapons purchases.
Attempts to contact Beran A's lawyer for comment were unsuccessful.
