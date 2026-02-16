Digital Innovations and Achievements: A New Era for Delhi Police

In a significant ceremony marking the 79th Raising Day of Delhi Police, Chief Satish Golchha unveiled an impressive 32-foot-tall 3D portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the police headquarters. Senior police officers and personnel attended the event, which also featured the introduction of a new digital initiative.

The commissioner announced the launch of a web and tablet-based application to streamline the issuance of Police Clearance Certificates (PCC) and Character Verification Reports (CVR). This platform is designed to enhance transparency and efficiency, ensuring applicants receive their certificates digitally within 21 days.

Emphasizing the force's 2025 accomplishments, Golchha highlighted significant declines in various crimes, notably reducing heinous crimes by 8% and robberies by 12%. The Delhi Police also pioneered automatic registration of financial cybercrime complaints and intensified efforts against drug trafficking and fugitives.

