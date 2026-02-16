Left Menu

Promise Fulfilled: Asawari Jagdale Set for Government Job

After voicing her concerns over delayed job promises following her father's death in the Pahalgam terror attack, Asawari Jagdale is likely to be inducted into state service. Deputy CM Shinde intervened, showing governmental sensitivity in addressing grievances and fulfilling commitments made to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune/Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:45 IST
  • India

After a long wait, Asawari Jagdale, daughter of a victim in the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, is on the verge of securing a government job. Ten months after appealing for a job promised by the state following her father's death, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde took decisive action on her behalf.

In response to Asawari's media plea, Urban Development Minister Shinde directed Pune Municipal Corporation to assess her educational qualifications and ensure her job induction. Her father's death, along with 25 others in the April 22 attack, prompted the state to pledge support and employment for victims' families.

Political figures across parties, including BJP's Navnath Ban and NCP's Supriya Sule, have urged for swift resolution of the job proposal. With financial pressures mounting on Asawari's family, fulfilling this promise signifies not only a political but also a moral obligation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

