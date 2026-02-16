Left Menu

Amit Shah Advances Official Language Promotion with Parliamentary Report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the official language committee's 13th report to President Droupadi Murmu. The committee, tasked with promoting and modernizing India's official language, has submitted four reports in six years. The meeting was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President.

Updated: 16-02-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has formally presented the 13th report of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee to the President, Droupadi Murmu, an official release confirmed on Monday. This meeting took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to promote and modernize India's official language.

The Home Minister, joined by committee members, had a detailed conversation with the President, highlighting the committee's work in submitting four reports over the last six years. Shah described this as a significant achievement towards the enhancement of the nation's official language.

According to the statement, the focus remains on accelerating their work further to strengthen linguistic infrastructure. This endeavor is part of a broader effort to ensure India's linguistic heritage maintains its relevance and utility in modern governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

