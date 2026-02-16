In a groundbreaking development for Ukraine's anti-corruption efforts, former energy minister German Galushchenko has been detained on charges of laundering kickbacks, a significant moment in the ongoing 'Midas' bribery case. The scandal implicates key figures within President Zelenskiy's inner circle, adding pressure to the wartime government.

Galushchenko, who maintained a ministerial position until the scandal pushed him out, faces allegations of siphoning $100 million through an illicit scheme involving Energoatom, Ukraine's state nuclear firm. Despite his denials, investigators have traced millions to foreign accounts linked to his family.

Ukraine's anti-corruption agency, NABU, in collaboration with 15 international jurisdictions, continues its determined pursuit of justice. As President Zelenskiy navigates these tumultuous times, his administration's commitment to eradicating corruption remains under Western scrutiny. The scandal could have lasting political ramifications if additional allies are implicated.

