Congress Criticizes MCD's 2026-27 Budget Amid Civic Concerns

The Congress criticized the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday over its 2026-27 budget, accusing it of concealing information and neglecting the capital's civic woes. During a press conference, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav highlighted inconsistencies in budgetary figures, describing it as misleading.

Yadav pointed out a budget deficit of Rs 17,583 crore against a revenue estimate of Rs 17,184 crore. He accused the MCD of failing in its primary duty of maintaining cleanliness, noting that while Delhi generates 11,000 metric tonnes of garbage daily, only 8,000 metric tonnes are processed, leaving 3,000 metric tonnes in public areas.

MCD representatives, however, defended the budget, with leader of the House Pravesh Wahi asserting that thorough assessments were conducted. Wahi also emphasized the BJP-led MCD's efforts to expedite waste management and outlined plans for further improvement, including processing 29,000 metric tonnes of waste daily through landfill and other means.