Governor's Abrupt Assembly Exit Sparks Constitutional Debate

In an unexpected turn of events, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla wrapped up his Assembly address on Monday in a mere two minutes. Deviating from prepared remarks, he bypassed comments he considered inappropriate due to their constitutional nature.

This incident adds to a pattern of conflicts involving governors and non-BJP administrations, with parallels seen in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. The governor declined to read paragraphs addressing the cessation of the revenue deficit grant, which had been a concern following the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu downplayed the situation, referencing past instances where governors altered their speeches. However, opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur viewed the truncated address as troubling, especially as the skipped content touched upon critical economic implications for Himachal's hill-state economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)