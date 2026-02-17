Western Cape Moves to Tighten Controls as FMD Vaccination Drive Expands

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has called for tighter regulation of livestock movement permits and a temporary suspension of physical livestock auctions as the province intensifies efforts to contain the spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD).

The appeal follows a vaccination drive in Fisantekraal, Cape Town, where 450 head of cattle were vaccinated on Sunday as part of a broader province-wide campaign targeting high-risk herds.

Province Expects 200,000 Vaccine Doses

The Western Cape government has launched a large-scale vaccination programme aimed at protecting vulnerable herds and safeguarding the agricultural economy.

Premier Winde confirmed that the province expects to receive 200,000 vaccine doses in the coming weeks, with priority given to high-risk areas. Vaccinated animals have been tagged to ensure proper identification, surveillance, and traceability.

“This vaccination drive is a proactive step to protect cattle in this area. No cases of FMD have been detected in this Fisantekraal herd, but we are taking every precaution because we want to protect jobs and livelihoods,” Winde said.

The campaign in Fisantekraal was overseen by Winde alongside Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, Western Cape Agriculture, Economic Development and Tourism MEC Dr Ivan Meyer, and Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

Request to Move Auctions Online for 21 Days

In terms of the Animal Diseases Act, Winde has formally requested that the national Department of Agriculture:

Move all physical livestock auctions online for 21 days , and

Implement stricter permit control regulations governing livestock movement.

The proposal aims to reduce animal movement and limit potential virus transmission during the critical containment phase.

Winde, along with MECs Meyer and Bredell, is expected to meet Minister Steenhuisen to receive feedback on the request.

21-Point Response Plan to Contain Outbreak

The vaccination campaign forms part of a broader 21-point response plan developed by the Western Cape government in partnership with the agricultural sector.

Key measures include:

Movement control , including 24/7 border monitoring

Enhanced surveillance and traceability through rapid veterinary response teams

Strengthened communication protocols and by-law enforcement

Cleaning operations and monitoring of quarantine zones

Major roadblocks and vehicle monitoring across 13 municipalities, including at provincial borders

“This is part of a national crisis. We are working tirelessly to protect jobs and the agricultural economy. If you are transporting livestock or any materials used in livestock farming, you must take every precaution,” Winde said.

“Biosecurity Is Our Only Line of Defence”

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen described FMD as a national emergency, warning of severe implications for farmers and agricultural exports.

“We need every single livestock owner to stand with us. Biosecurity is not a suggestion; it is our only line of defence. If you move animals without permits or ignore basic hygiene, you are putting the entire country at risk,” Steenhuisen said.

He urged farmers to halt illegal livestock movements, report suspected cases immediately, and treat farm boundaries “like a fortress.”

Rules for Farmers and Livestock Owners

Authorities have issued strict guidance to limit transmission:

Do not move cattle, sheep, goats, or pigs without a valid health certificate and permit

Restrict farm visitors and use disinfectant footbaths and vehicle sprays

Quarantine newly purchased livestock for at least 28 days

Immediately report symptoms such as drooling, limping, or mouth and foot sores

Maintain secure fencing to prevent contact with roaming animals or wildlife

National Vaccination Plan Targets 14 Million Cattle

The Western Cape efforts align with the national vaccination campaign announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address on 12 February.

South Africa aims to vaccinate its national herd of at least 14 million cattle, requiring an estimated 28 million vaccine doses over the next 12 months, as the country confronts one of the most severe FMD outbreaks in its history.

Authorities stress that coordinated action, strict biosecurity, and rapid vaccination remain critical to containing the outbreak and protecting South Africa’s agricultural economy.