DMPR Condemns Illegal Mining Near Gugulethu Informal Settlement in Springs

The condemnation follows a report by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, which indicated that it had become aware of unlawful excavation at a site believed to contain gold particles.

The department emphasised that mining operations cannot be undertaken outside the formal regulatory framework.
The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) has strongly condemned recent illegal mining activities reported around the Gugulethu informal settlement in Springs, Gauteng.

Illegal Mining a Criminal Offence Under South African Law

The DMPR reiterated that any mining activity conducted without the required permits or mining rights, as prescribed by the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA), is unlawful and constitutes a criminal offence.

“The Act clearly outlines the mandatory application and approval processes that must be followed by any individual or entity intending to undertake mining activities in South Africa,” the department said.

The department emphasised that mining operations cannot be undertaken outside the formal regulatory framework.

Threats to Public Safety and the Environment

The DMPR warned that illegal mining poses severe risks to both communities and the environment.

“Illegal mining undermines the rule of law and poses serious threats to public safety and the environment,” the department stated.

Unregulated excavation can lead to:

  • Ground instability

  • Collapse of excavation sites

  • Serious injury or loss of life

  • Increased danger to nearby residents, especially children

  • Environmental degradation

The department stressed that informal settlements located near excavation zones are particularly vulnerable.

Support Available for Small and Artisanal Miners

While condemning unlawful activities, the DMPR noted that it provides support for small-scale and artisanal miners who wish to operate legally.

“This includes guidance on the formalisation process, assistance with applications for permits and mining rights, and access to technical support and regulatory information to ensure compliance with the MPRDA,” the department said.

The department encouraged aspirant miners to engage directly with authorities to explore lawful opportunities.

“Aspirant artisanal and small-scale miners are encouraged to contribute to safe, environmentally responsible, and sustainable mining practices,” it added.

SANDF Deployment to Assist Police in Gauteng

The illegal mining crackdown comes amid growing national concern over the rise of illicit mining operations.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will be deployed to Gauteng to assist police in combating the growing scourge of illegal mining.

Call for Compliance and Responsible Mining

The DMPR reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing the law, protecting communities, and supporting responsible mining practices that promote safety, sustainability, and economic inclusion.

Residents are urged to report illegal mining activities to authorities, while miners are encouraged to pursue formal channels to ensure lawful participation in the sector.

 

