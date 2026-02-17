North West Adopts Binding Action Plan to Fix Municipal Service Delivery

The North West Provincial Government has adopted a binding service delivery action plan aimed at addressing systemic challenges in municipalities, accelerating basic services, and restoring public confidence in local government.

The decisive measures were announced by Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) MEC Gaoage Oageng Molapisi following a two-day Provincial Local Government Kgothakgothe, held under the theme:

“Fixing Local Government – Every Municipality Must Work.”

The gathering brought together traditional leaders, government representatives, and key stakeholders in what officials described as frank and solution-driven deliberations.

“All Resolutions Are Binding Commitments” – Molapisi

MEC Molapisi said the Kgothakgothe marked a turning point in the province’s approach to municipal governance.

“All resolutions taken at the Kgothakgothe constitute a binding commitment to the people of the North West. We are moving from talk to action,” he said.

The province signalled that the focus is now shifting from diagnosing problems to implementing concrete reforms across all municipalities.

Service Delivery Action Plan Adopted Across Province

Central to the resolutions is the formal adoption of a Service Delivery Action Plan, outlining targeted interventions to:

Address service delivery backlogs

Improve municipal performance

Stabilise governance systems

Accelerate provision of basic services

All municipalities and provincial departments are expected to implement the plan as part of a coordinated provincial recovery effort.

Monitoring Mechanisms and Accountability Dashboard

To ensure effective implementation, the province will establish a dedicated monitoring mechanism to oversee delivery of all action plans arising from both the National Local Government Indaba and the Provincial Kgothakgothe.

Key accountability tools include:

Development of an integrated performance dashboard

Real-time tracking of municipal deliverables

Transparent reporting on progress and outcomes

The dashboard is expected to strengthen oversight and ensure municipalities are held accountable for implementation.

Strengthened Intergovernmental Reporting Structures

Intergovernmental relations structures will play a central role in quarterly reporting and monitoring.

The primary structures include:

North West Provincial Coordinating Committee , led by the Premier

Local Government MUNIMEC, involving the MEC and Executive Mayors/Mayors

The province will also leverage the District Development Model (DDM) to reduce planning silos and improve coordination across spheres of government.

Clean Governance and Financial Management in Focus

Finance MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi stressed that clean governance and strong accountability partnerships are essential to improving financial management and achieving better audit outcomes.

Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Namane Masemola, provided an update on the national review of the White Paper on Local Government, indicating broader reforms underway at the national level.

Local Government Key to Economic Development and Jobs

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha highlighted local government’s role in driving economic development and tackling unemployment and poverty.

The Kgothakgothe reaffirmed that functioning municipalities are central to inclusive growth and community well-being.

Preparing for 2026 Local Government Elections

The provincial government also resolved to strengthen collaboration with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.

The focus will be on ensuring:

Free and fair elections

Strong electoral administration

Reinforced democratic governance at municipal level

“All Hands on Deck” to Build a Province That Works

MEC Molapisi concluded with a call for collective responsibility and urgency in rebuilding local government performance.

“All hands remain on deck in building a North West province that works for all,” he said.

The adoption of the binding action plan signals a renewed provincial commitment to restoring service delivery, accountability, and public trust in municipalities.