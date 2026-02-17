Left Menu

High Seas Heroics: Daring Drug Bust Off India's Coast

Two Iranians were apprehended by the Gujarat ATS and Coast Guard for attempting to smuggle over 200 kg of suspected narcotic drugs into Indian waters. The suspects, traveling by speedboat from Iran, were caught 140 nautical miles off Porbandar, with 203 packets of a crystalline substance onboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 18:58 IST
High Seas Heroics: Daring Drug Bust Off India's Coast
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes operation on the Arabian Sea, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) alongside the Coast Guard intercepted two Iranian nationals attempting to smuggle over 200 kilograms of suspected narcotics into India. The operation unfolded around 140 nautical miles from the Porbandar coast, near the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The suspects, identified as Abdul Majid and Abdul Sattar, had navigated a speedboat all the way from Iran's Chabahar. The seized contraband, packaged in 203 packets of approximately one kilogram each, was found onboard. Initial drug kit tests ruled out heroin, with further forensic examination awaited to confirm the substance.

Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi highlighted the daring nature of this smuggling attempt, noting that speedboats are increasingly employed due to their capability to evade detection. The ATS continues its investigation, using data from seized phones, despite facing challenges like a language barrier in initial communications with the Iranians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

Al-Sadd Advances Despite Heavy Defeat in Doha

 Global
2
Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

Pioneering India's Technological Future: Youth at the Helm

 India
3
Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

Shifting Tides in DHS Amidst Controversies and Resignations

 Global
4
Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

Colombia and Gulf Clan: Peace Talks Resume Amid Uncertainty

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026