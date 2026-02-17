High Seas Heroics: Daring Drug Bust Off India's Coast

In a high-stakes operation on the Arabian Sea, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) alongside the Coast Guard intercepted two Iranian nationals attempting to smuggle over 200 kilograms of suspected narcotics into India. The operation unfolded around 140 nautical miles from the Porbandar coast, near the International Maritime Boundary Line.

The suspects, identified as Abdul Majid and Abdul Sattar, had navigated a speedboat all the way from Iran's Chabahar. The seized contraband, packaged in 203 packets of approximately one kilogram each, was found onboard. Initial drug kit tests ruled out heroin, with further forensic examination awaited to confirm the substance.

Deputy Inspector General Sunil Joshi highlighted the daring nature of this smuggling attempt, noting that speedboats are increasingly employed due to their capability to evade detection. The ATS continues its investigation, using data from seized phones, despite facing challenges like a language barrier in initial communications with the Iranians.

