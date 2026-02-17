Parliament Convenes Joint Sitting to Debate President Ramaphosa’s SONA

Parliament will reconvene this afternoon for a joint sitting of the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The two-day debate begins at 2pm on Tuesday at the Nieuwemeester Dome in Cape Town, following the President’s address delivered on Thursday, 12 February.

Central Moment of Parliamentary Oversight

Parliament said the SONA Debate forms a critical part of its constitutional oversight role.

“The SONA Debate is a central part of Parliament’s constitutional role in holding the executive to account,” Parliament said in a statement.

During the debate, Members of Parliament from across political parties will:

Interrogate and scrutinise commitments made by the President

Raise concerns from communities

Assess whether government plans address pressing social and economic challenges

The process ensures government programmes are subjected to democratic scrutiny and public accountability.

President to Reply on Thursday

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to deliver his reply to the debate on Thursday at 2pm, also at the Nieuwemeester Dome.

Parliament noted that the President’s reply provides an opportunity for the executive to respond directly to issues raised by MPs and clarify government’s implementation plans.

“Together, the debate and the reply reinforce transparency, accountability and dialogue between the executive and the representatives of the people,” Parliament said.

One of South Africa’s Key Democratic Moments

SONA is one of the rare occasions that brings together the three arms of state — the executive, legislature and judiciary — under one roof.

Delivered at the start of the parliamentary year, it outlines government’s priorities, policy direction and legislative programme for the year ahead.

“It is one of the important moments in South Africa’s democratic calendar,” Parliament said.

President Calls for Unity Amid National Challenges

In his address last week, President Ramaphosa urged South Africans to draw on the country’s core values and collective strength as it confronts challenges including crime and a worsening water crisis.

“To navigate this new world, we must draw on our strength as a nation. Our strength comes from our values. The values of dignity and equality, of non-racialism and non-sexism, diversity and of the inherent worth of every person. It comes from our people. From our tolerance, generosity, kindness and solidarity,” the President said.

The debate is expected to focus on issues including economic growth, job creation, service delivery, infrastructure, crime prevention and governance reforms.