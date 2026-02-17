KwaZulu-Natal Designates 288 Amakhosi as Commissioners of Oaths

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with traditional leadership, announcing that 288 Amakhosi have been officially designated as Commissioners of Oaths.

Speaking at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre in Mayville, west of Durban, on Monday, Ntuli said the designation recognises the vital role traditional leaders play in community development, social cohesion, and service delivery — particularly in rural areas.

Traditional Leaders Granted Statutory Legal Authority

The new designation grants Amakhosi statutory authority to:

Administer oaths and affirmations

Certify documents

Assist communities in accessing legal processes

Strengthen engagement between citizens and public institutions

Ntuli said the move will significantly improve access to essential justice services in remote communities where government offices and legal infrastructure are often limited.

Strengthening Partnerships to Address Rural Challenges

The Premier emphasised that closer partnerships between government, law enforcement agencies and traditional leadership structures are critical in addressing KwaZulu-Natal’s socio-economic challenges.

“Empowering Amakhosi in this capacity will improve access to legal services, enhance community trust in the justice system, and facilitate more efficient interaction between communities and public institutions,” Ntuli said.

Bridging Service Delivery Gaps Through Inclusive Governance

The initiative forms part of broader provincial efforts to deepen rural development and promote inclusive governance.

By positioning Amakhosi as intermediaries between communities and state institutions, the provincial government aims to:

Bridge service delivery gaps

Strengthen local governance structures

Reinforce lawful conduct

Improve public confidence in justice systems

Ntuli noted that traditional leaders remain essential partners in maintaining stability, upholding customary law, and advancing development initiatives across KwaZulu-Natal.

Supporting Social Cohesion and Community Safety

The Premier added that the collaboration is expected to enhance social cohesion and support integrated community safety strategies, reinforcing the role of traditional institutions in promoting lawful and peaceful communities.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government reiterated its commitment to working closely with traditional leadership to advance inclusive socio-economic development and ensure justice services are accessible throughout the province.