Sundays River Valley Youth Urged to Tap Agricultural Job Opportunities

Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth has called on young people in the Sundays River Valley to actively pursue opportunities in agriculture, describing the sector as a critical engine of economic growth and employment in the region.

The Minister delivered the message during a community outreach campaign in Addo, within the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, where she led efforts to expand access to employment opportunities and essential labour services.

Agriculture a Key Driver of Local Economic Growth

Engaging directly with residents and jobseekers, Meth encouraged young people to explore opportunities across the farming and broader agricultural value chain, highlighting the sector’s significant contribution to the local economy.

She noted that agriculture remains one of the most viable sources of employment in rural Eastern Cape communities, offering pathways not only in primary farming but also in processing, logistics, and related services.

Bringing Government Services Closer to the People

The outreach forms part of government’s broader commitment to decentralising service delivery, particularly in rural and farming areas where access to departmental offices can be limited.

According to the Department of Employment and Labour, residents of Addo benefited from a wide range of on-site services, including:

Employment counselling and job placement support

Processing of Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) applications and claims

Resolution of labour-related enquiries

Handling of Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases claims

Inspection and enforcement services to promote compliance with labour legislation

“Residents of Addo benefited from a range of on-site services,” the department said.

Reducing Barriers, Strengthening Responsiveness

Minister Meth emphasised that taking services directly to communities helps reduce administrative and travel barriers, while strengthening government’s responsiveness to the needs of workers and employers.

The initiative is aligned with efforts to improve labour market access, enhance compliance with labour laws, and support economic participation, especially among young people.

Continued Rollout Across the Eastern Cape

The Department confirmed that similar outreach and service delivery programmes will continue to be rolled out across the province, with a focus on widening access to government services and strengthening rural economic inclusion.

The Addo campaign reinforces government’s drive to connect youth with employment pathways and position agriculture as a cornerstone of sustainable regional development.