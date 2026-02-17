Left Menu

Nagpur Engineer's Mali Ordeal: Family Urges Efforts for Release Amidst Health Crisis

Priyanka Gulhane, the wife of a Nagpur-based civil engineer detained in Mali, is appealing for urgent intervention from Maharashtra's Chief Minister to secure her husband's release. Despite bail being granted, financial disputes involving his employer have delayed his release, raising health concerns due to his serious ailments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:49 IST
Nagpur Engineer's Mali Ordeal: Family Urges Efforts for Release Amidst Health Crisis
Engineer
  • Country:
  • India

Priti Gulhane, the distressed wife of Nitin Gulhane, a civil engineer from Nagpur, is fervently seeking help to secure her husband's release from a Mali jail, where he has been detained since February last year. The incarceration followed a financial dispute linked to his Uttar Pradesh-based employer.

Despite a Malian court granting bail in August, her husband's release has been stalled due to the non-payment of a substantial bail bond by the employing company. Conditions in jail have exacerbated his health issues, which include diabetes and high blood pressure.

Efforts for his release have reached the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and an appeal has been made for immediate diplomatic intervention and financial assistance to resolve the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

 India
2
Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

 Global
3
Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
4
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026