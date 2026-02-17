Nagpur Engineer's Mali Ordeal: Family Urges Efforts for Release Amidst Health Crisis

Priti Gulhane, the distressed wife of Nitin Gulhane, a civil engineer from Nagpur, is fervently seeking help to secure her husband's release from a Mali jail, where he has been detained since February last year. The incarceration followed a financial dispute linked to his Uttar Pradesh-based employer.

Despite a Malian court granting bail in August, her husband's release has been stalled due to the non-payment of a substantial bail bond by the employing company. Conditions in jail have exacerbated his health issues, which include diabetes and high blood pressure.

Efforts for his release have reached the office of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and an appeal has been made for immediate diplomatic intervention and financial assistance to resolve the humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)