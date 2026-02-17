AI Impact Casebooks on Energy and Accessibility Unveiled at Summit 2026

Two AI Impact Casebooks focusing on Energy and Accessibility were released at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together global experiences on the use of Artificial Intelligence for sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The publications have been developed through collaboration between government ministries, international agencies, research organisations and foundations, and are designed as long-term knowledge resources for policymakers and practitioners worldwide.

Energy Casebook: Balancing AI Growth with Climate Goals

The Energy compendium, prepared in partnership with the International Energy Agency (IEA), highlights the dual impact of AI on the energy transition.

On one hand, AI is increasing electricity demand due to expanding compute requirements and data centre growth. On the other hand, AI is improving energy system efficiency.

The casebook documents global use cases in:

Grid optimisation

Renewable energy integration

Data centre efficiency

Energy forecasting and demand management

Emerging technologies balancing compute growth with climate commitments

Shri Siddharth Singh from the World Energy Outlook, Office of the Chief Energy Economist, IEA, noted that while AI’s rising energy demand often dominates discussion, its transformative potential in improving system efficiency must also be recognised.

He expressed hope that the initiative would promote productive AI applications that benefit both economies and societies.

Accessibility Casebook: AI for Social Inclusion

The Accessibility volume showcases AI-driven interventions aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities and vulnerable communities.

It highlights innovations in:

Assistive devices

Early diagnosis systems

Adaptive learning platforms

Advanced prosthetics

AI-supported mental health services

The compendium also stresses the importance of:

Privacy safeguards

Ethical deployment frameworks

Culturally contextual innovation

Knowledge Repository for the Global South

Speaking at the launch, Shri Abhishek Singh, Director General, NIC and Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO of India AI, said the casebooks emerged from pre-summit consultations that identified the need to document AI use cases and best practices across priority sectors.

He stated that the compendia would serve as practical guidebooks, particularly for countries in the Global South, where development challenges are often similar.

The repository, he said, would help governments:

Replicate successful AI models

Connect with startups and innovators

Scale impactful, evidence-based interventions

High-Level Participation at Launch

The launch event was attended by senior officials, including:

Shri Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Mr. Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO

Dr. Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, National Green Hydrogen Mission

Strengthening Evidence-Based AI Deployment

The AI Impact Casebooks aim to foster cross-country learning, enable replication of proven models and strengthen the evidence base for deploying AI in areas central to climate action, energy transition and social inclusion.

By documenting practical global experiences, the publications reinforce India’s push to position AI not merely as a technological tool, but as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive development.