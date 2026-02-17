AI Impact Casebooks on Energy and Accessibility Unveiled at Summit 2026
The Energy compendium, prepared in partnership with the International Energy Agency (IEA), highlights the dual impact of AI on the energy transition.
Two AI Impact Casebooks focusing on Energy and Accessibility were released at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, bringing together global experiences on the use of Artificial Intelligence for sustainable development and inclusive growth.
The publications have been developed through collaboration between government ministries, international agencies, research organisations and foundations, and are designed as long-term knowledge resources for policymakers and practitioners worldwide.
Energy Casebook: Balancing AI Growth with Climate Goals
On one hand, AI is increasing electricity demand due to expanding compute requirements and data centre growth. On the other hand, AI is improving energy system efficiency.
The casebook documents global use cases in:
-
Grid optimisation
-
Renewable energy integration
-
Data centre efficiency
-
Energy forecasting and demand management
-
Emerging technologies balancing compute growth with climate commitments
Shri Siddharth Singh from the World Energy Outlook, Office of the Chief Energy Economist, IEA, noted that while AI’s rising energy demand often dominates discussion, its transformative potential in improving system efficiency must also be recognised.
He expressed hope that the initiative would promote productive AI applications that benefit both economies and societies.
Accessibility Casebook: AI for Social Inclusion
The Accessibility volume showcases AI-driven interventions aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities and vulnerable communities.
It highlights innovations in:
-
Assistive devices
-
Early diagnosis systems
-
Adaptive learning platforms
-
Advanced prosthetics
-
AI-supported mental health services
The compendium also stresses the importance of:
-
Privacy safeguards
-
Ethical deployment frameworks
-
Culturally contextual innovation
Knowledge Repository for the Global South
Speaking at the launch, Shri Abhishek Singh, Director General, NIC and Additional Secretary, MeitY and CEO of India AI, said the casebooks emerged from pre-summit consultations that identified the need to document AI use cases and best practices across priority sectors.
He stated that the compendia would serve as practical guidebooks, particularly for countries in the Global South, where development challenges are often similar.
The repository, he said, would help governments:
-
Replicate successful AI models
-
Connect with startups and innovators
-
Scale impactful, evidence-based interventions
High-Level Participation at Launch
The launch event was attended by senior officials, including:
-
Shri Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power
-
Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
-
Mr. Praveen Kumar, CMD, ALIMCO
-
Dr. Abhay Bakre, Mission Director, National Green Hydrogen Mission
Strengthening Evidence-Based AI Deployment
The AI Impact Casebooks aim to foster cross-country learning, enable replication of proven models and strengthen the evidence base for deploying AI in areas central to climate action, energy transition and social inclusion.
By documenting practical global experiences, the publications reinforce India’s push to position AI not merely as a technological tool, but as a catalyst for sustainable and inclusive development.