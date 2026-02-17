Left Menu

Judiciary's Dilemma: Balancing Faith and Constitutional Morality in India

Former Chief Justice A P Shah critiques the Indian judiciary adopting majoritarian perspectives, citing cases like Ayodhya's verdict. He argues that this shifts focus away from constitutional morality, potentially sidelining minority rights. Justice Shah highlights concerns over religious influence on legal rulings impacting secular democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Justice A P Shah, voiced concerns over the Indian judiciary's drift towards majoritarian views. Speaking at Vision-2031, he expressed that such shifts compromise the promise of impartiality and erode minority confidence.

Justice Shah cited the 2019 Ayodhya judgment as emblematic of this trend, where the court, despite acknowledging legal violations, prioritized majority faith over minority rights. He also highlighted ongoing controversies surrounding historical site surveys challenging the Places of Worship Act, 1991, warning of potential societal flashpoints.

Justice Shah emphasized the judiciary's role in upholding constitutional values over dominant religious sentiments, as reflected in cases like the hijab and Sabarimala verdicts. He criticized instances of judiciary-led religious events, suggesting they blur lines between state and religion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

