U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate at Geneva Disarmament Conference

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi urges the United States to refrain from using force against Iran, following U.S.-Iran talks at the Geneva disarmament conference. Araqchi's comments highlight the ongoing tensions and the call for peaceful resolutions in diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a stern statement at the Geneva disarmament conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called on the United States to refrain from threatening Iran with military force.

His remarks came after recent talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations in the Swiss city, underlining the fragile state of U.S.-Iran relations.

Araqchi emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue to resolve conflicts and highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts in maintaining global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

