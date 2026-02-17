U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate at Geneva Disarmament Conference

In a stern statement at the Geneva disarmament conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi called on the United States to refrain from threatening Iran with military force.

His remarks came after recent talks between the U.S. and Iranian delegations in the Swiss city, underlining the fragile state of U.S.-Iran relations.

Araqchi emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue to resolve conflicts and highlighted the importance of diplomatic efforts in maintaining global stability.

