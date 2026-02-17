Viral Prasadam Controversy: Youths Arrested Over Social Media Antics

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, two young men were taken into custody for allegedly distributing narcotic substances as prasadam to Lord Shiva in a controversial social media reel. The viral video raised public outcry, prompting swift action by a specialized wing of the Hyderabad Police.

The incident reportedly took place near a Shiva temple in Shamshabad, where the youths, gym employees, recorded a video claiming to offer a different kind of prasadam on Mahashivratri. The video showed one of them holding a substance suspected to be ganja, sparking immediate backlash from netizens.

Recognizing the gravity of the act, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar issued a stern warning against the pursuit of social media fame through illegal or objectionable activities. He highlighted the potential long-term consequences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and urged youths to channel creativity positively on digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)