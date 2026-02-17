Left Menu

Viral Prasadam Controversy: Youths Arrested Over Social Media Antics

Two youths were arrested in Hyderabad for a viral social media post offering drugs as prasadam to Lord Shiva during Mahashivratri. The police registered a case for creating a public nuisance. Hyderabad Police warned youths against pursuing online fame through objectionable acts, emphasizing legal repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:13 IST
Viral Prasadam Controversy: Youths Arrested Over Social Media Antics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Hyderabad, two young men were taken into custody for allegedly distributing narcotic substances as prasadam to Lord Shiva in a controversial social media reel. The viral video raised public outcry, prompting swift action by a specialized wing of the Hyderabad Police.

The incident reportedly took place near a Shiva temple in Shamshabad, where the youths, gym employees, recorded a video claiming to offer a different kind of prasadam on Mahashivratri. The video showed one of them holding a substance suspected to be ganja, sparking immediate backlash from netizens.

Recognizing the gravity of the act, Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar issued a stern warning against the pursuit of social media fame through illegal or objectionable activities. He highlighted the potential long-term consequences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and urged youths to channel creativity positively on digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

 India
2
Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

 Global
3
Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
4
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026