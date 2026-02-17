Sadiq Khan Launches Aggressive Crackdown on Mobile Phone Theft in London

In a decisive move to tackle mobile phone theft in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled a new investment plan amounting to £4.5 million. The initiative will see the creation of a specialized Mobile Phone Police Command Cell in the city's West End, designed to respond to incidents in real-time.

This strategic effort will strengthen the Metropolitan Police's approach, incorporating drones and e-bikes to actively target thieves, and boosting enforcement blitzes across the capital. Record funding has doubled the police presence, resulting in a significant reduction in robbery and theft rates.

Operation Reckoning, a core component of this initiative, has already disrupted major criminal networks involved in large-scale phone theft. Such measures are part of broader efforts by City Hall and the Metropolitan Police to enhance public safety and create a no-go zone for thieves.

(With inputs from agencies.)