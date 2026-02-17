Left Menu

Sadiq Khan Launches Aggressive Crackdown on Mobile Phone Theft in London

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has announced a robust investment plan to combat mobile phone theft in London, establishing a new police unit in the West End. The initiative aims to deploy innovative tactics like drones and e-bikes to curb theft, improve public safety, and dismantle criminal networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:16 IST
Sadiq Khan Launches Aggressive Crackdown on Mobile Phone Theft in London
Sadiq Khan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a decisive move to tackle mobile phone theft in London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled a new investment plan amounting to £4.5 million. The initiative will see the creation of a specialized Mobile Phone Police Command Cell in the city's West End, designed to respond to incidents in real-time.

This strategic effort will strengthen the Metropolitan Police's approach, incorporating drones and e-bikes to actively target thieves, and boosting enforcement blitzes across the capital. Record funding has doubled the police presence, resulting in a significant reduction in robbery and theft rates.

Operation Reckoning, a core component of this initiative, has already disrupted major criminal networks involved in large-scale phone theft. Such measures are part of broader efforts by City Hall and the Metropolitan Police to enhance public safety and create a no-go zone for thieves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

Delhi's Immovable Assets Revolution: A Digital Leap

 India
2
Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

Gold Prices Decline Amid U.S.-Iran Progress and Stronger Dollar

 Global
3
Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

Iran Temporarily Closes Vital Oil Route: Strait of Hormuz

 Egypt
4
Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

Tragic Tale of Trust: Friends Turn Foes in Dehradun

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026