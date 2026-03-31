Ukrainian Drones Disrupt Russia's Baltic Oil Exports

In a continued escalation of conflict, Ukrainian drones targeted Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga again on Tuesday, hitting an oil loading terminal. This incident marks the fifth attack in just 10 days, according to industry sources. The strikes have compounded challenges for Russia in exporting crude oil.

Reports indicate that at least 40% of Russia's oil export capacity has been suspended due to these drone attacks, disputes over a major pipeline, and tanker seizures. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy acknowledged that allies have hinted at reducing long-range strikes on Russia's oil infrastructure amid surging global energy prices, partly influenced by the ongoing Iran conflict.

Regional governor Alexander Drozdenko reported injuries and damage from the latest attacks. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the drone strikes as 'terrorist attacks' and emphasized efforts to bolster security for critical infrastructure, although acknowledging the difficulty of achieving complete protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)