DoT Hosts High-Level Sessions on AI and Future Telecom Networks at India AI Impact Summit 2026
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), organised two major sessions on telecom and artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
The Summit has brought together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers and innovators to deliberate on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping India’s digital future. The sessions were curated by Shri Anil Bhardwaj, DDG (SE), DoT.
Session 1: “Gen AI and Future Networks”
The first session focused on how generative AI is transforming next-generation telecom infrastructure into intelligent, adaptive and self-optimising systems.
The panel featured:
-
Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar, President & Group CTO (Mobility), Reliance Jio
-
Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel
-
Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea
-
Syed Tausif Abbas, Deputy Director General, DoT
-
Gurvinder Singh Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO, Digital Twin Labs
-
Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy (APAC), GSMA
Key Themes Discussed
Speakers highlighted how AI is reshaping telecom networks through:
-
AI-driven predictive maintenance
-
Intelligent spectrum optimisation
-
Energy-efficient network management
-
AI-native network architectures
-
Cloud-network convergence
The discussion underscored that traditional boundaries between data centres, cloud infrastructure and telecom networks are rapidly dissolving. Future networks will be designed to dynamically allocate compute power in real time, enabling:
-
Ultra-low latency
-
Compute-on-demand capabilities
-
Seamless AR/VR experiences
-
Real-time AI-powered applications
Panelists emphasised that next-generation telecom networks will be capable of delivering on-demand speed and always-on connectivity, making them foundational to large-scale AI workloads.
Session 2: “AI Powered Bharat through Universal Digital Connectivity”
The second session was headlined by a keynote address from Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Hon’ble Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development.
The panel discussion was moderated by Sanjeev Sharma, DDG, DoT, and included:
-
Robert Ravi, CMD, BSNL
-
Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI
-
Vikas Garg, DDG SPPI, DoT
-
Ravi Gandhi, President & Chief Public Policy and Regulatory Officer, Reliance Jio
-
Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea
-
Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel
-
Julian Gorman, Head of APAC, GSMA
Universal Connectivity and Digital Safety
The discussion centred on:
-
AI-enabled strengthening of digital connectivity
-
Capacity building in telecom networks
-
AI-based telecom fraud detection
-
Secured and trusted communications
Panelists stressed that universal and meaningful digital connectivity will be achieved only when the last citizen receives reliable, high-quality, on-demand connectivity — regardless of location.
A strong focus was placed on digital security. Network providers, regulators and policymakers reiterated their shared responsibility to ensure secure communication systems.
DoT and telecom operators highlighted recent citizen-centric initiatives including:
-
Sanchar Saathi
-
FRI (Financial Risk Indicators)
-
AI-based fraud detection tools
These initiatives aim to strengthen digital trust and protect citizens from telecom-related fraud.
Minister’s Visit and Strategic Engagements
During the Summit, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani visited key exhibition stalls and interacted with global technology firms and AI innovators.
He also briefly met Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, and conveyed appreciation for the organisation of the AI Impact Summit.
Separately, a senior DoT delegation led by Shri Amit Agrawal, Secretary, DoT, visited the AI Expo 2026 to examine innovations relevant to the telecommunications sector. The delegation included:
-
Shri R. N. Palai, Member, Technology Digital Communications Commission
-
Shri Shyamal Misra, Administrator, Digital Bharat Nidhi
-
Shri Gulzar N., Additional Secretary, DoT
-
Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyaya, CEO, CDOT
The visit focused on identifying scalable AI use cases that can strengthen telecom infrastructure and benefit citizens nationwide.
Strengthening India’s Digital Backbone
Through its active participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Department of Telecommunications reaffirmed its commitment to:
-
Building AI-ready telecom infrastructure
-
Expanding universal digital connectivity
-
Ensuring secure and trusted communication networks
-
Enabling AI-driven innovation across sectors
As telecom networks evolve into intelligent digital platforms, they are becoming the foundational layer for India’s AI-powered growth and inclusive digital transformation.