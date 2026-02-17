DoT Hosts High-Level Sessions on AI and Future Telecom Networks at India AI Impact Summit 2026

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), organised two major sessions on telecom and artificial intelligence at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The Summit has brought together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers and innovators to deliberate on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping India’s digital future. The sessions were curated by Shri Anil Bhardwaj, DDG (SE), DoT.

Session 1: “Gen AI and Future Networks”

The first session focused on how generative AI is transforming next-generation telecom infrastructure into intelligent, adaptive and self-optimising systems.

The panel featured:

Shyam Prabhakar Mardikar, President & Group CTO (Mobility), Reliance Jio

Randeep Singh Sekhon, CTO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel

Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea

Syed Tausif Abbas, Deputy Director General, DoT

Gurvinder Singh Ahluwalia, Founder & CEO, Digital Twin Labs

Jeanette Whyte, Head of Public Policy (APAC), GSMA

Key Themes Discussed

Speakers highlighted how AI is reshaping telecom networks through:

AI-driven predictive maintenance

Intelligent spectrum optimisation

Energy-efficient network management

AI-native network architectures

Cloud-network convergence

The discussion underscored that traditional boundaries between data centres, cloud infrastructure and telecom networks are rapidly dissolving. Future networks will be designed to dynamically allocate compute power in real time, enabling:

Ultra-low latency

Compute-on-demand capabilities

Seamless AR/VR experiences

Real-time AI-powered applications

Panelists emphasised that next-generation telecom networks will be capable of delivering on-demand speed and always-on connectivity, making them foundational to large-scale AI workloads.

Session 2: “AI Powered Bharat through Universal Digital Connectivity”

The second session was headlined by a keynote address from Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Hon’ble Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development.

The panel discussion was moderated by Sanjeev Sharma, DDG, DoT, and included:

Robert Ravi, CMD, BSNL

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI

Vikas Garg, DDG SPPI, DoT

Ravi Gandhi, President & Chief Public Policy and Regulatory Officer, Reliance Jio

Ambika Khurana, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea

Rahul Vatts, Chief Regulatory Officer, Bharti Airtel

Julian Gorman, Head of APAC, GSMA

Universal Connectivity and Digital Safety

The discussion centred on:

AI-enabled strengthening of digital connectivity

Capacity building in telecom networks

AI-based telecom fraud detection

Secured and trusted communications

Panelists stressed that universal and meaningful digital connectivity will be achieved only when the last citizen receives reliable, high-quality, on-demand connectivity — regardless of location.

A strong focus was placed on digital security. Network providers, regulators and policymakers reiterated their shared responsibility to ensure secure communication systems.

DoT and telecom operators highlighted recent citizen-centric initiatives including:

Sanchar Saathi

FRI (Financial Risk Indicators)

AI-based fraud detection tools

These initiatives aim to strengthen digital trust and protect citizens from telecom-related fraud.

Minister’s Visit and Strategic Engagements

During the Summit, Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani visited key exhibition stalls and interacted with global technology firms and AI innovators.

He also briefly met Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon’ble Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, and conveyed appreciation for the organisation of the AI Impact Summit.

Separately, a senior DoT delegation led by Shri Amit Agrawal, Secretary, DoT, visited the AI Expo 2026 to examine innovations relevant to the telecommunications sector. The delegation included:

Shri R. N. Palai, Member, Technology Digital Communications Commission

Shri Shyamal Misra, Administrator, Digital Bharat Nidhi

Shri Gulzar N., Additional Secretary, DoT

Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyaya, CEO, CDOT

The visit focused on identifying scalable AI use cases that can strengthen telecom infrastructure and benefit citizens nationwide.

Strengthening India’s Digital Backbone

Through its active participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the Department of Telecommunications reaffirmed its commitment to:

Building AI-ready telecom infrastructure

Expanding universal digital connectivity

Ensuring secure and trusted communication networks

Enabling AI-driven innovation across sectors

As telecom networks evolve into intelligent digital platforms, they are becoming the foundational layer for India’s AI-powered growth and inclusive digital transformation.