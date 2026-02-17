Left Menu

Pensioners' Battle for Fair Compensation in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti protested near the Vidhan Sabha, demanding dearness allowance payments. They accuse the state government of withholding funds due to a cited financial crisis, while raising salaries for public representatives. Continued protests are warned unless their demands are addressed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 17-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:24 IST
  • India

In a bold demonstration of discontent, the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti rallied outside the state Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, voicing longstanding grievances over withheld dearness allowance payments.

Pensioners leveled accusations against the state government, claiming it employs 'anti-employees' policies, and criticized the administration for citing financial crises as a rationale for holding back dearness allowance, arrears, and other entitlements. The committee president, Suresh Thakur, highlighted the inconsistency, pointing out the government's simultaneous raise in salaries for public representatives and purchase of high-value vehicles, despite alleging financial hardships.

Thakur stressed the urgency of their demands, including payment of gratuity, leave encashment, and revised pensions for retirees from early 2016 to early 2022. He warned of heightened protests if the government fails to engage in constructive dialogue, emphasizing that pensioners are prepared to amplify their movements should the state's budget presentation proceed without addressing their concerns.

