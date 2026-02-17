Heroic Police Officer Saves Unconscious Driver with Timely CPR
A quick-thinking police officer saved an unconscious driver by administering CPR after discovering him in critical condition inside a locked car near Parliament House. The officer's prompt action prevented a potential fatality, and the driver was later reported to be stable after medical evaluation.
In an act of quick-thinking heroism, SHO Tej Dutt Gaur of the Rajiv Chowk Metro police station saved the life of an unconscious man on Tuesday evening. The officer administered lifesaving CPR to a driver in critical condition inside a locked car near Parliament House during routine patrols.
According to senior police officials, the alert officer noticed a parked car with an unresponsive driver inside. With bystanders hesitant to act, Gaur made the critical decision to intervene by breaking the vehicle's window to access and pull the driver out.
The SHO performed CPR, which revived the driver within minutes. The driver, an employee of a senior Government of India officer, was later taken for medical evaluation and is reportedly stable, thanks to Gaur's decisive actions.
