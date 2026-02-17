Aam Aadmi Party Accuses Haryana CM of Rising Crime Rates

Anurag Dhanda, the National Media In-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party, has accused Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, of failing to manage the state's crime situation effectively. Dhanda claims that crime, especially organized crime and drug trafficking, is thriving under the current administration.

He highlighted a recent incident in Rohtak where 25 rounds were reportedly fired in a bustling market, with the accused shamelessly confessing on social media. This, according to Dhanda, underscores a blatant disregard for law enforcement and a weakening of public trust in the police.

Dhanda called into question Saini's assurances of providing a 'free hand' to the police, suggesting it may have inadvertently emboldened criminals. He demanded the chief minister's resignation, asserting that the government should step down if it cannot safeguard its citizens effectively.