Imprisoned for Murder, Free but Still Fighting Deportation: The Case of Subramanyam Vedam

Subramanyam Vedam, whose murder conviction was overturned after 43 years in a US prison, faces further legal battles as he was denied bail on Tuesday while fighting deportation. Despite a successful appeal against a 1999 deportation order, federal immigration authorities maintain that Vedam remains a safety risk.

His lawyer, Ava Benach, contends that Vedam's earlier drug conviction would have allowed him to attain US citizenship if not for the overturned murder case. The former murder conviction was dismissed by a Pennsylvania judge in August due to undisclosed evidence. Advocates for Vedam say the charges from over 40 years ago do not pose a danger to society.

Supporters, including local officials from his community, eagerly followed the bail hearing as Vedam remains in federal custody. His family and legal team resolve to continue fighting, highlighting his resilience. Vedam is held in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, awaiting a future court hearing on his deportation case.

