Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests Against HPSC: Allegations of Job Injustices

Youth Congress members protested against the Haryana Public Service Commission, accusing the BJP government of prioritizing candidates from outside Haryana for jobs. Congress leaders, including Deepender Singh Hooda, were detained during the demonstration. Allegations of corruption and vacancy mismanagement in government posts were made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:14 IST
Youth Congress Protests Against HPSC: Allegations of Job Injustices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress protesters clashed with Panchkula police as they attempted to gherao the Haryana Public Service Commission office on Tuesday. Water cannons were deployed to disperse the demonstrators, led by Congress leaders including Deepender Singh Hooda, who were briefly detained.

Protesters claim the ruling BJP is failing Haryana's youth by allegedly prioritizing non-resident candidates for government jobs. Allegations surfaced that the HPSC is leaving certain posts vacant and mishandling advertised positions, fueling frustration among local job aspirants.

Congress leaders criticized the recruitment process as biased and corrupt, highlighting instances where non-Haryanvi candidates dominated recent selections. Underlying sentiments of regional inequality and grievances of being overshadowed were evident in the protest's narrative.

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

 India
2
Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

 Afghanistan
3
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026