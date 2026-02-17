Youth Congress Protests Against HPSC: Allegations of Job Injustices
Youth Congress members protested against the Haryana Public Service Commission, accusing the BJP government of prioritizing candidates from outside Haryana for jobs. Congress leaders, including Deepender Singh Hooda, were detained during the demonstration. Allegations of corruption and vacancy mismanagement in government posts were made.
- Country:
- India
Youth Congress protesters clashed with Panchkula police as they attempted to gherao the Haryana Public Service Commission office on Tuesday. Water cannons were deployed to disperse the demonstrators, led by Congress leaders including Deepender Singh Hooda, who were briefly detained.
Protesters claim the ruling BJP is failing Haryana's youth by allegedly prioritizing non-resident candidates for government jobs. Allegations surfaced that the HPSC is leaving certain posts vacant and mishandling advertised positions, fueling frustration among local job aspirants.
Congress leaders criticized the recruitment process as biased and corrupt, highlighting instances where non-Haryanvi candidates dominated recent selections. Underlying sentiments of regional inequality and grievances of being overshadowed were evident in the protest's narrative.
