Court Blocks Re-Detention of Kilmar Abrego Garcia Amid Deportation Dilemma

Kilmar Abrego Garcia cannot be re-detained after a federal ruling due to an expired 90-day detention period and lack of a deportation plan. His case underscores immigration issues, following a mistaken deportation to El Salvador, though an American wife and child reside in Maryland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greenbelt | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Salvadoran national's prolonged legal and administrative saga continues as Kilmar Abrego Garcia cannot be re-detained, a U.S. federal judge decided on Tuesday. This decision follows the expiration of a 90-day detention timeframe with no viable deportation plan proposed by authorities.

Abrego Garcia became a significant figure in immigration discussions after he was incorrectly deported to El Salvador, despite previous rulings against it due to safety threats from local gangs. Deported mistakenly in March 2019, the predicament of Abrego Garcia sheds light on systemic issues within immigration enforcement.

Alongside legal challenges, personal dimensions color his case as the Salvadoran has a family established in Maryland, including an American wife and child. Authorities have yet suggested deportation to various African countries, an option currently in contention.

