Trump's Trademark Tango: A Presidential Branding Blitz

The Trump family company seeks to trademark President Trump's name for airports and related items. Though they claim no financial gain, the move has sparked debate amidst bills to rename Palm Beach airport and controversy over transportation projects. It's an unprecedented trademark effort by a sitting president's private enterprise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:29 IST
The Trump family company is moving to trademark the President's name for airports, sparking discussions about intentions and implications. The company insists there is no plan to charge fees for the proposed renaming near his Florida residence despite filing with the federal trademark office for such rights.

The decision has stirred debate in Florida regarding a state bill to name a local airport after Trump and comes amid a contentious infrastructure funding discussion involving a New York-New Jersey tunnel and Virginia's Dulles International Airport.

Legal experts call the filings unprecedented, with the Trump Organisation stressing protection against misuse rather than profit. Meanwhile, the company continues its global branding efforts, extending beyond aviation, and assures no direct presidential profit from these ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

