Chartered Accountant Arrested for Pregnant Wife's Murder

A chartered accountant has been apprehended by police for allegedly murdering his pregnant wife and attempting to portray the crime as a robbery, officials disclosed on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Anshul Dhawan, and his wife, Mehak, tied the knot in September of the previous year and both were employed in Gurugram.

Local law enforcement responded to a call reporting a robbery that supposedly culminated in the kidnapping of Mehak and the theft of Anshul's vehicle. Upon arrival, officers discovered Mehak's lifeless body near a dry canal, exhibiting neck injuries. Anshul's account immediately raised suspicions, leading to his detention for further inquiry.

During interrogation, Anshul admitted to killing his wife with scissors, motivated by doubts about her character. Police revealed the act was premeditated, hinting at strained relations as a motive. Meanwhile, Mehak's family demands justice, expressing outrage over the brutal act committed without regard for Mehak's pregnancy.

(With inputs from agencies.)