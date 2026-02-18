Kerala Nativity Card Bill: Legal Identity for Native Keralites

The Kerala government has given the green light to the Kerala Nativity Card Bill, marking a significant step towards offering a legal identity to native Keralites. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the Cabinet meeting where the decision was reached, confirming a scheme that initially received in-principle approval in December 2025.

This card is expected to streamline the process for natives of Kerala to prove their residency and identity within the state. Designed akin to the existing nativity certificate, the Nativity Card will account for those born in Kerala or having a lineage tracing back to the state, as long as they haven't acquired foreign citizenship.

Despite support from the Cabinet, the initiative has not been free from criticism, particularly from the BJP, which has dubbed it as fostering 'dangerous separatist politics.' The role of the revenue department, alongside the law department, has been pivotal in drafting the legislation to grant the card its legal backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)