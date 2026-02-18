Left Menu

Kerala Nativity Card Bill: Legal Identity for Native Keralites

The Kerala government's approval of the Nativity Card Bill aims to provide legal recognition for native Keralites to easily prove their identity. The card, approved by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's cabinet, will serve as a permanent identity document aligning with the existing nativity certificate with added features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 18:23 IST
Kerala Nativity Card Bill: Legal Identity for Native Keralites
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has given the green light to the Kerala Nativity Card Bill, marking a significant step towards offering a legal identity to native Keralites. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chaired the Cabinet meeting where the decision was reached, confirming a scheme that initially received in-principle approval in December 2025.

This card is expected to streamline the process for natives of Kerala to prove their residency and identity within the state. Designed akin to the existing nativity certificate, the Nativity Card will account for those born in Kerala or having a lineage tracing back to the state, as long as they haven't acquired foreign citizenship.

Despite support from the Cabinet, the initiative has not been free from criticism, particularly from the BJP, which has dubbed it as fostering 'dangerous separatist politics.' The role of the revenue department, alongside the law department, has been pivotal in drafting the legislation to grant the card its legal backing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

Tractor Bricks Collision: Freight Train Accident Disrupts Rail Traffic

 India
2
India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

India Battles the Netherlands: Mid-Innings Report in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

Tractor and Freight Train Collision Halts Rail Traffic

 India
4
Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental Health

Zuckerberg Faces Courtroom Scrutiny Over Instagram's Impact on Youth Mental ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026