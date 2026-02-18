Left Menu

High Court Backs Single Mother's Right to Define Child's Identity

The Bombay High Court ruled that a child raised solely by her mother is not required to carry her father's name and caste in official documents. The court recognized the mother's role as the complete parent and mandated the correction of the girl's school records to reflect her chosen identity.

In a landmark decision, the Bombay High Court has ruled that a child raised exclusively by her mother is not obligated to bear her father's name and caste in school documents.

The court emphasized the need to move beyond traditional patriarchal norms, endorsing a constitutional choice for identity which places the single mother at the center.

This ruling followed a petition filed by a 12-year-old girl seeking amendments to her school records, ensuring dignity and equality in personal identification for children of single mothers.

