High Court Backs Single Mother's Right to Define Child's Identity

In a landmark decision, the Bombay High Court has ruled that a child raised exclusively by her mother is not obligated to bear her father's name and caste in school documents.

The court emphasized the need to move beyond traditional patriarchal norms, endorsing a constitutional choice for identity which places the single mother at the center.

This ruling followed a petition filed by a 12-year-old girl seeking amendments to her school records, ensuring dignity and equality in personal identification for children of single mothers.

