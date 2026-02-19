Justice Sought for Young Survivor: Community Reels from Tragedy

In a deeply alarming incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five men from her own village, creating a wave of shock and outrage among the community. Officials confirmed on Thursday that the crime occurred on the evening of February 15.

An FIR was promptly lodged following a complaint from the victim's father. According to the report, the girl was attacked when she went out to defecate, with the assailants threatening her before committing the heinous act. The accused have been identified as Roshan, Rohit, Lallu, Raju, and another unidentified youth, all aged between 20 and 25.

Local authorities, including the local police station in-charge, Hitesh Kumar, and Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, are actively searching for the accused and have vowed to take strict action. A forensic team has investigated the scene, ensuring comprehensive legal processes are underway to deliver justice for the young survivor.

(With inputs from agencies.)