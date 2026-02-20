Kerala Government Hikes Dearness Allowance for State Employees

The Kerala government announced on Friday a significant rise in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government and local body employees, teachers, and staff of aided schools, colleges, and polytechnics. The allowance will increase from 25% to 35%, benefiting full-time contingent employees as well.

This enhanced DA will be disbursed alongside the March salary, while Dearness Relief (DR) for state service and other qualifying pensioners will be adjusted with the April pension. Notably, local bodies are required to manage extra expenditure from their funds.

The order specifies eligibility for employees and pensioners in various state-following organizations and outlines the protocol for releasing the increased DA and DR based on an organization's financial capability. Exceptions apply to Kerala State Electricity Board and Kerala State Road Transport Corporation.

(With inputs from agencies.)