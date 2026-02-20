Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration

In a significant development, Dr. Ramdas Gade, the private secretary to Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration minister, Narhari Zirwal, has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect following a sting operation that unearthed a bribery scheme.

This administrative shake-up comes after allegations surfaced that Gade, who was on deputation as the minister's private secretary, was involved in a system where a 'secret codeword' symbolized different bribe amounts.

The revelation was made by medical shop owner Nirmal Sharma, who claimed his license was unfairly suspended and alleged that Gade demanded a substantial bribe for its reinstatement. Sharma's complaint has been escalated to Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)